Indian Capital Technology Center is now taking applications for admission to its Adult Health Careers programs, excluding PTA for the 2023-'24 school year.
ICTC’s Adult Health Careers programs include practical nursing, radiology technology, and joint partnerships with Connors State College to offer occupational therapy assistant, and physical therapy assistant. OTA, rad tech, and PTA are offered at the Muskogee campus only, and PN is offered at all four ICTC campuses in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah.
All of these programs are for post-secondary students only and applicants must complete specific entrance requirements to be considered for admission. The deadline for the completion of the application process is as follows: rad tech is March 23; practical nursing is April 6; and occupational therapy assistant is April 20.
Applications are available at all ICTC campuses or online at www.ictech.edu. For more information, contact Adult Health Careers Recruiter/Adviser Joie Sneed at 918-913-3923 or 918-348-7998 or by email at joie.sneed@ictech.edu.
