Indian Capital Technology Center is now taking applications for admission to the following Adult Health Careers programs for the 2020-2021 school year: Practical Nursing, Radiology Technology, Surgical Technology, and Occupational Therapy Assistant, which is a partnership with Connors State College.
Applications for the Physical Therapy Assistant program, also a partnership with Connors State College, will open later this spring. OTA, Rad Tech, and PTA are offered at the Muskogee campus only; Surg Tech is offered at the Sallisaw campus only; and PN is offered at all four ICTC campuses in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah.
All these programs are for post-secondary students only, and applicants must complete specific entrance requirements to be considered for admission. The deadline for the completion of the application process is as follows: OTA and Rad Tech, March 13; and PN and Surg Tech, April 6.
Applications are available at all ICTC campuses or online at www.ictctech.com. For more information, contact Adult Health Careers Counselor/Recruiter Karla James at 918-913-3923 or karla.james@ictctech.com.
