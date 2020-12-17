Indian Capital Technology Center is now taking applications for admission to the Adult Health Careers programs, excluding physical therapy assistant, for the 2021-2022 school year.
ICTC's Adult Health Careers programs include practical nursing, radiology technology, surgical technology, and joint partnerships with Connors State College to offer occupational therapy assistant and physical therapy assistant.
PN courses are offered at all four ICTC campuses: Tahlequah, Muskogee, Sallisaw, and Stilwell. OTA, Rad Tech, and PTA are offered at the Muskogee campus only, and Surg Tech is offered at the Sallisaw campus only.
All programs are for post-secondary students only and applicants must complete specific entrance requirements to be considered for admission. The deadline for the completion of the application process is as follows: Rad Tech, March 23; PN and Surg Tech, April 5; and OTA, April 20. Applications are available at all ICTC campuses or online at www.ictctech.com.
For more information, contact Adult Health Careers Counselor/Recruiter Karla James at 918-913-3923 or 918-348-7998 or karla.james@ictech.edu.
