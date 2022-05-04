MUSKOGEE - Indian Capital Technology Center will hold a a meet-and-greet where the public will have a chance to familiarize themselves with candidates running for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional district on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will cost $10 per attendee. Candidates must RSVP to purchase a table. For information, call Bill Pearson at 918-899-9263 or email gwbill@gmail.com.

