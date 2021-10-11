In an effort to assist employers to maintain a safe and healthy workplace for their employees, Indian Capital Technology Center is hosting a program on Friday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to noon at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. East in Muskogee. There is no charge for this program, but registration is required.
Workplace substance abuse affects all businesses, manufacturers, and companies, regardless of size or industry. ICTC and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods are partnering to bring the most updated information. The program is highly recommended for HR staff, supervisors and leads, and others. The program will cover recognition of drug and alcohol abuse, services and resources available for substance abuse, how to maintain a safe workplace, and Narcan training.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call Jill Brady at 918-348-7988.
