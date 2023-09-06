The Indian Capital Technology Center is set to again offer ukulele and guitar classes soon.
Beginning ukulele classes begins Sept. 12, while beginning guitar classes kick off Sept. 18. Each evening class begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 9 p.m. Class meets twice per week in three-hour sessions consisting of one lesson per hour. Over three weeks, that's 18 lessons. Everyone has different interests, so courses are designed to allow learners to opt out of details that don't interest them, such as playing melody or learning tablature or getting started reading musical notation.
Those in the classes will learn a variety of songs. There will be strum chords for those wanting to strum. There will be tablature for those wanting to play melody, and there will be notation for those interested in reading music.
Classes will be taught by Steve Cypert. With fall on the way and the season for being indoors, it may be a good time to learn to play guitar or ukulele. Dedicated beginners can be up and running within three months of starting. ICTC classes will last only three weeks, but each one is designed to get players over the startling line and on their way. If three weeks aren't enough, additional advanced classes will keep the juices flowing.
Those intersted can stop by the campus at 240 Career Tech Way. Call 918-348-7960 or register online via www.ictctech.edu.
