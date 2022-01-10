MUSKOGEE - Indian Capital Technology Center is offering leadership training for Women in Business in every aspect of the world of work.
The first session is "Everyone Communicates - Few Connect," which is set for Jan. 13, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the ICTC-Muskogee campus.
Learning how to connect can be vital to success in relationships and careers. While it may seem like some folks are just born with it, anyone can learn how to make every communication an opportunity for a powerful connection.
For successful leaders in business, it is not enough to work hard and do a great job, especially for women. To be more successful, leaders need to learn how to communicate in a way that connects with everyone.
This training will underscore principles and practices to equip attendees to communicate at a level that runs far deeper than words.
The trainer, Anna Irwin, a human behavior specialist, will teach about people skills. She will assist individuals as they master their leadership skills, to help them to become invaluable members of any team.
Irwin holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and master's degree in Organizational Behavior from Boston University.
She is a certified John Maxwell trainer specializing in teamwork, productivity, and all things leadership. For more information or to enroll, call Shawnna Coachman at 918-348-7937.
