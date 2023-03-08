Indian Capital Technology Center is offering a short evening class called "Move Production Basics." It involves assembling a small project for personal insight, but allows participants to opt out in favor of observing the process, asking questions and learning how to get started as background, actor, worker, personal assistant, gaffer, sound, special effects or visual effects.
Beginning April 11, the three-week class will guide attendees through the process of assembling a movie. The course is taught by local filmmaker Steve Cypert, who does storyboarding, scriptwriting, story development, visual and sound effects and animation, while also directing and producing a variety of short films of his own.
Class is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 11. Cost is $100. Call 918-708-3696 for more information.
