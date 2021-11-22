MUSKOGEE – Indian Capital Technology Center is offering a series of training and development for leadership growth for a fee to give women the knowledge and tools to work at their peak performance.
Women will have the opportunity to acquire skills and glean inspiration to become a leader in business, or other organizations. They will be able to identify personal strengths and values and fortify their skills in a new series for women, but all genders are welcome to attend.
The first session, "Everyone Communicates; Few Connect" is set for Jan. 13 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Learning how to connect with a customer or client is vital to relationship success. To be successful in an organization, it is necessary to learn how to communicate in a way that connects.
The second session is a personality assessment to determine preferences and tendencies based on the DISC tool, which is centered on the four factors: dominance, influence, steadiness, and compliance. The "DISC – Discover Yourself" training is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The third session, "The Secrets of Body Language," is set for Thursday, March 10 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will learn to identify nonverbal communication through body behavior, facial expressions, gestures, body posture, eye movement, touch, and space. Understanding body language helps women to read unspoken messages and nonverbal signals.
The fourth session, "The Art of Public Speaking," will be Thursday, April 14, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Public speakers must be able to speak well, use proper grammar without using verbal crutches, speak loudly enough, and enunciate. Public speaking requires preparation and practice. Attendees will become more confident in their interactions in groups and presentations.
The fifth session, "Change is an Oxymoron," is set for Thursday, May 12, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Organizers said change is something that excites people who love opportunities for growth, to see and learn about new things, or like to shift the status quo. Concrete steps can be taken to make change easier by understanding people's hesitation, enlisting the help of others, setting up plans, and managing stressors.
The final session is "The Power of Emotional Intelligence," and it is set for Thursday, June 9, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Emotional Intelligence, otherwise known as EQ, is the ability to understand, use, and manage emotions in positive ways to relieve stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges, and defuse conflict. This training session offers the basics to understand EQ and its effect on self and others.
Anna Irwin, a human behavior specialist, will be the trainer for the Success Series. She assists individuals as they master their communication and leadership skills, ensuring they become invaluable members of any team or company they are part of. Irwin has worked with numerous organizations across the state to improve their leadership, communication, and cohesiveness skills.
The training will be held at the ICTC, Muskogee Campus, Building C. For more information or to enroll, call Katey Sherrick-Blair or Dr. Jerri Stoutermire or Kathy Adair at 918-682-1965. All materials will be included and space will be allowed for social distancing. Register at www.ictech.edu.
