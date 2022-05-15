ICTC welding teams finish first, move on to Atlanta for Skills USA contest

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OSAGE OTTAWA ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PRYOR, ROGERS, SPRINGDALE, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VINITA, AND WAGONER.