ICTC welding teams finish first, move on to Atlanta for Skills USA contest

Two welding teams from Indian Capital Technology Center's Tahlequah campus returned home from the recent SkillsUSA state competition as state champions.
The SkillsUSA state conference was held April 24-26 in Tulsa this year, with hundreds of competitors from across the state competing in skills and technical competitions.
ICTC-Tahlequah's first place winners were the Secondary Fabrication team, which included Daniel Herrera, Tahlequah; Joseph Walker, Tahlequah; and Braeden Hopkins, Keys. The other first place team was the Post-Secondary Fabrication Team, which included Ruben Ellis, Tahlequah; William Champlain, Tahlequah; and Aidan Coleman, Tahlequah. Their instructor and adviser Mitch Ogle accompanied both teams to the conference and competition.
Both ICTC teams will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, in June to represent Oklahoma and face national competitors from the rest of the country.
