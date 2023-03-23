MUSKOGEE – Indian Capital Technology Center and Port Muskogee have partnered to bring an important workshop to the area.
The workshop will be Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Indian Capital Technology Center, Muskogee Campus at2403 North 41st St. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/know-my-community-grow-my-community-workshop-tickets-580752465257.
No lunch will be provided. Attendees should bring their own device for the hands-on portion of the event.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce Research Team conducts workshops to assist local governments and economic development professionals. This spring, the research team will host a "Know My Community, Grow My Community" workshop.
One way communities can grow is by attracting and expanding businesses and residents. However, responding to a Request for Proposals from potential businesses or critical infrastructure grants can be a daunting task. Nevertheless, it is still a critical component in attracting businesses, funding, and people.
Individuals can learn how to find the data they need to put their community in the best light at this free, two-hour interactive workshop with direct applications for business recruitment and developments in their community. If an individual knows nothing about RFPs and wants to learn about the latest tips on Census, broadband, incentive programs, new programs from Commerce, recent laws that affect businesses, then this workshop would be helpful to them.
Workshops include a brief 30-minute overview of the Census, the RFP and site selection processes, followed by a hands-on tutorial with Department of Commerce researchers on sources, databases, and strategies to help fill out grants, RFPs, or other data needs for communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.