Icy roads close schools, create road hazards; more weather on the way

Emergency Management officials are advising Cherokee County residents to stay home if they don’t have to get out and about Monday, Jan. 30.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the area is seeing patches of snow and ice on all roads.
“As the morning has progressed, we’re starting to get small cells of anything from light to moderate freezing rain to where it’s primarily, of course, getting on elevated surfaces,” Underwood said.
County commissioners have been out all morning, monitoring their districts and treating their roads.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said intermittent freezing mist is falling and the roads are becoming “very slick” with black ice.
“We will be working to improve the situation, but it’s going to be slow going,” he said.
Chris Jenkins, District 2 commissioner, has trucks sanding hills in his area and said crews are trying to tend to as many roads as they can.
District 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater said roads north of Tahlequah are slick and advised people to stay home if possible.
“We will be out treating as much as we can safely,” he said.
All commissioners asked for patience as they work to get the roads passable.
Underwood added patches of a powder-type snow are falling in the area, and the "significant weather" can be expected to continue throughout the day and into Monday night.
“We’re in a wait-and-see mode, and if you don’t have to get out, I would suggest you stay home and wait it out,” he said.
All Cherokee County schools are either closed or have switched to distance learning for Monday. Northeastern State University canceled classes Monday, but the fitness center was still open as of 9 a.m.
The Cherokee County Courthouse is open, but some offices may be short-staffed or closed. Tahlequah Public Works Authority opened at 9 a.m. Monday.
United Keetoowah Band office are closed Monday.
Underwood said there will be a briefing with the National Weather Service Monday afternoon.
