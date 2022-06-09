Northeastern State University's Innovation Discovery Education Academy kicked off this week, as dozens of young learners gathered in the Special Services Building to entertain ideas and receive instruction they would not normally experience during the school year.
From computer programming to Minecraft, and dinosaurs to American Sign Language, early learners are growing their minds, which will better prepare them for the future.
Barbara Fuller, IDEA director, said the department started 10 years ago as a robotics academy. To date, it is the only robotics academy in Oklahoma.
"We started with robotics, then we added STEAM Maker lab, and then the program became so huge, the building came open. We went from two rooms in Bagley Hall to 22 rooms here, and we need more room," said Fuller.
The program allows students and teachers to tap into ideas they would not usually think of.
"Our entire philosophy is built around teaching teachers and students critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaboration," she said.
Sessions are divided by age: 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years. For kids 12 and older, IDEA offers a leadership academy.
For younger sessions, children pick from a range of topics and interests, such as farm animals, dinosaurs, Minecraft, astronomy, science, Eternals, and Marvel heroes. Kids also learn interpersonal skills, which has become invaluable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the last two years, we've seen that these kids really need it. They haven't been social with each other. They haven't been able to communicate [as they had prior to the pandemic]. They have issues problem solving. Everything we do is built on that," she said.
Every summer, Fuller hosts the camp. She has become familiar with many students, who return every year. Many of her students come from out of state. They often visit a grandparent or a parent who does not have full custody of them, and they make a tradition of spending a week at the camp.
The camp also benefits NSU student workers who spend time with the young students.
"The program is dedicated to helping students on campus. It doesn't matter what major it is. We train field teachers, or teachers in the field," she said.
The program is paid for in part by NSU, but the large bulk is funded by grants.
Some of her students had aged out, but they still wanted to attend the program, so she put together a leadership class.
"They want to be here. They are the experts. They know everything, but they don't want to sit in class. They are doing my new technology," she said.
Some of these kids put together an escape room for high school students.
"They set up the escape room and stumped all of the high school kids," she said.
All of the students are also learning some American Sign Language. Jamie Combs is the instructor, and she believes learning ASL is good for the students, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing people in the community.
"We always try to take the opportunity to teach kids or anyone that's interested so we can make our community more deaf-friendly. Even just a few signs can really make a difference. I was teaching them a few signs. This morning, they greeted my deaf colleague by wishing her a good morning. And so that's something they learned that they were able to apply today," said Combs.
Luke Johnson is a student who attends the leadership class. He was working on making music through digital technologies.
"It's called 'Specdrums.' You tap colors that make music," he said.
Emily Purcell is an NSU student who teaches the dinosaur class.
"We made fossils, and we have been playing with dinosaurs. We also made different ones out of pasta. We learned about them and put them up on the wall," said Purcell.
Hunter Hale is an elementary student who spent time beading.
"I like it because it's fun, and it's not boring," said Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.