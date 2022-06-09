Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. A few main stream rivers could also go into flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Strong thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, will likely develop or move into eastern Oklahoma after midnight spreading across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas by Friday morning. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally 4 to 5 inches possible where storms move over the same areas. The heavy rain threat will likely end by late Friday morning as storms shift east and south of the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&