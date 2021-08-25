IDLING IN NEUTRAL: Vehicle inventories expected to plummet further, making sales difficult

The auto industry continues to face ongoing supply chain issues, with car companies experiencing a microchip shortage that's leaving dealerships with limited inventory.
The global semiconductor shortage began at the beginning of 2021, causing assembly lines to shut down and costing automakers billions in lost production. The demand for chips in vehicles did not increase significantly over the past year, but the COVID-19 pandemic did increase the demand for them, with people conducting business virtually and needing a boost in IT infrastructure.
Kevin Sorg, sales manager at Tommy Nix Auto Group in Tahlequah, said there’s been no real change in getting inventory.
“The supply is still extremely slow to come in. Used cars have been a little better, but trying to get new cars is crazy,” he said. “They cut production down further, so we don’t know when the end in sight will be.”
Toyota recently announced it expects production for August to be cut by 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in its North American plants, amounting to a drop of between 40 to 60 percent. Meanwhile, Honda sent out a letter to dealerships saying the company will start shaving production on a number of models starting this week, with the expectation that dealer arrivals will be 40 percent less than planned. The resurgence of COVID in Southeast Asia countries is more severe than Honda anticipated, causing further disruption to its capacity around the word.
While Tommy Nix still has plenty of pre-owned vehicles on the lot, Sorg expects that to change shortly.
“The used-car market is based on the new-car market,” he said. “With no new cars, the used cars get tight. Currently, it’s not so bad. We’ve got more used cars right now than we’ve had in a while.”
Sales have been a little off, though the market situation hasn’t impacted Tommy Nix dramatically. But with warehouses depleted, auto repair shops have had a difficult time finding parts. An employee at Cherokee County Collision said it depends on the brand and the kind of part it is, but in general, the shop is having issues receiving new components.
Business is still good at Chris Pruitt Auto Sales, but it’s become harder for the company to find vehicles.
“We’re having to work for our money now,” Pruitt said.
In the past, Pruitt had a buyer who would purchase vehicles and then sell them to him. But now, he’s having to do it himself, which has forced him to travel to other cities to find cars, with trucks being particularly difficult to find.
“I’m able to get them; I just have to go to Oklahoma City, Dallas, Tulsa or Kansas city, so I’m always on the road,” he said. “I used to buy quite a few from the rental car companies, and there’s none out there anymore. So I’m not able to buy from them, which is why I’m traveling so much.”
The high demand and limited inventory has resulted in rising prices, too. According to Cox Automotive, the average price of used cars reached over $25,000 in June for the first time. And the average new-vehicle price has risen more than $2,000 from last year, according to Kelley Blue Book.
The Daily Press asked readers in an Aug. 21 Saturday Forum if they’ve tried purchasing a new vehicle lately and what they thought about prices.
Angie Cook suggests people who do not need a car right away hold off on making a purchase.
“I just recently had to purchase a new vehicle because mine was totaled,” she wrote. “It was actually cheaper to buy a brand-new one than a used one.”
Stephane Bayhylle said she bought a new Subaru Outback Onyx, with no issues.
“I found exactly what I was looking for, receiving a no-haggle price that was more than fair, and got a military discount on top of that,” she wrote.
Keith Moore found his new truck in Tulsa: “Just bought a 2021 Silverado Trail Boss. I got the same money trade in for my 2016 Ram that I purchased it for in 2017.”
Julea Dunn had no choice to buy a new car so her whole family could fit.
“I love the one we ended up with (used), but there wasn’t much to pick from at all,” she wrote. “It’s been months of looking and what was there was overpriced a little. If we could have I probably would have waited, but regardless, I love my new ride.”
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked about their experiences over the past few months when shopping for new vehicles. Of the respondents, 56.4 percent said they haven't shopped for one, and don't plan to anytime soon; 18.2 percent said they were able to buy a car immediately; 14.5 percent answered that they are still shopping, without much luck; 7.3 percent said they haven’t shopped for a car, but hope to soon; and 1.8 percent answered they were able to buy a car, but it took some time to get one due to shortages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.