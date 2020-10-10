• How to request a ballot: Use the state's voter portal, download, print out and mail back a request form or write a letter to your county election board that contains all information required by state law. Voters can request a single ballot or one for every eligible election in a year.

• Ballot request deadline: 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

• Due date: Ballots are due no later than 7 p.m. election night. Oklahoma does not recognize postmark dates. Ballots can be hand-delivered until the end of business the Monday prior to the election.

• Postage: Voter is responsible for paying return postage. As it varies from voter-to-voter, officials suggest looking at how much it cost to send it and affixing the same postage amount to return it.

• Rules: Ballots either require notarization or a copy of a valid ID that has an expiration date after the election. Those who include an ID also must sign their affidavit.

