Cherokee County officials say issues with illegal dumping have continued to grow and cause headaches for many in the area.
District 2 County Commissioner Mike Brown expressed his frustration with the problem and said there are plenty of legal dump sites people can use.
"It's not like they don't have a place to go; it's just they don't want to, or they can hire trash services and it's not that expensive," he said. "I just wish people would take a little bit more pride in their county."
According to recent statistics from servicemaseroflakeshort.com, one in four Oklahomans has illegally dumped unused items, and 67 percent admit their unused items pose a fire hazard.
Brown recalled a time when someone came from Kansas, Oklahoma, dumped six bags of trash on Stone Chapel Road.
"Now I don't know what they do with it, because we're not allowed to go through it and find the people's names. The sheriff's office has to, so we call them," he said. "It takes their resources to come out and go through it. Once they go through it, they have to either call us back or they take it to the dump."
One notorious location in Tahlequah known as an illegal dumping hotspot is Nalley Road. The steep hollow on one side of Nalley is cluttered with mounds of debris - including molded couches, rodent-infested mattresses, old grills, torn clothing, warped plastic, leaky car batteries and more.
"Nalley Road is getting hit hard. I actually found someone who had taken a bunch of carpet and stuff, and I found some information and they were on Fourth Street," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Brown. "I told them they had about four hours to get it moved, and they did."
Tahlequah Solid Waste Director Chris Armstrong is also doing his part to ease the problem.
"The city has helped the county on Nalley Road with dumpsters, and we hauled them to the Keys transfer station at no cost to try and help with the cleanup," he said.
The CCSO is in the early stages of getting a specific officer to enforce littering and illegal dumping laws.
"We just received an environmental crimes investigator [trash cop] grant. We are in the early stages of implementation now. But we'd like people who find illegal dumps in their areas to let us know about them. The grant pays for manpower, equipment, and education," said Undersheriff Jason Chennault, who will become sheriff when Norman Fisher retires at the end of the month.
Mike Brown said he is looking into a grant for a roll-off dumpster that would hopefully make a difference.
"We have to take a dump truck out there and load it and take it, but you're taking their people off the job, you're taking our people off the job, and it's pretty costly when we have to go pick up someone's trash," he said.
The assumption that people are allowed to dump on their own property is erroneous. "Open dumping" is the disposal of solid waste at any location other than a permitted facility.
"We've had two incidents out there in my district that were just somebody dumping on their own property, and one of them was someone who had just rolls and rolls of old carpet. But he figured he could dump it on his own property," said Mike Brown.
He said property owners can't dump on their own land because it falls under "open dump," and the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't allow it.
"It's not like the old days, where you back up into your ravines and threw everything in it, because water runs through it and then goes down into the waterway," said Capt. Brown.
The severity of the punishment for illegal dumping depends on a number of factors: the amount of waste, type of waste and whether it's hazardous, whether the dumping was committed by an individual or a business, or whether the person has committed prior offenses.
According to Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality, law enforcement officers can collect at least two pieces of evidence at the dump site with a person's name and address on it. That can be used by the district attorney to prosecute dumpers.
The fine for illegal dumping ranges from $200-$5,000 and an officer may issue a state traffic citation to anyone who violates that law. The maximum time a person can be in county jail is 30 days.
Chris Armstrong, Tahlequah Solid Waste director, said he directs people to county transfer stations in Moodys, Hulbert, and Keys.
The city has a contract with Oklahoma Production Center to clear Bertha Parker Bypass of litter and debris.
"We also deal with illegal dumping throughout the city. It's a cost that we just have to deal with, because it's hard to catch people and keep them while Tahlequah police are en route," he said.
The minimum charge for the initial 500 pounds taken to Tahlequah Solid Waste is $10. The fee is $38 per ton.
Vehicles carrying open trash should cover their beds with tarps, and free dump days are announced every year.
Capt. Brown said if anyone sees a person illegally dumping, he or she can message the CCSO Facebook page and they will get it handled.
