The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that the body of a male recovered from the waters of the Illinois River the evening of Saturday, Aug. 10, was that of Dejuan Dewayne Mayberry, 29, Tulsa.
According to the police, Mayberry was floating with friends south of the Riverside Park area – not Riverside Floats area as initially reported – on the Illinois River at approximately 4 p.m., when he attempted to swim across the river. However, he began to struggle, went under, and did not resurface.
Witnesses immediately called the GRDA Police, which began rescue efforts soon after along with other emergency responders. Tahlequah Fire Department, Illinois River Fire Department, Cherokee Nation EMS and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the search effort.
Mayberry’s body was located in about 6.5 feet of water, and recovered at approximately 7:30 p.m. It was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa.
