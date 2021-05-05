The Watts, Chewey, Moodys, Eldon and Kansas gauge sites along the Illinois River have crested with water levels falling, according to a statement released by Ed Fite, GRDA vice president of water quality, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.
The Tahlequah gauge is presently peaking at 11.15-foot crest. State Highway 10 corridor and Combs Bridge are open to traffic.
The conditions at 9:30 a.m. were:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 Bridge, Illinois River, 8.66 feet at 5,200 cubic feet per second/2,340,000 gallons per minute passing gauge.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, Illinois River, 8.86 feet at 6,640 CFS/2,988,000 GPMPG.
• Moodys gauge, Combs Bridge, 11.15 feet; CFS not available at this site.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. 62 Bridge, Illinois River, 11.15 feet at 9,410 CFS/4,234,500 GPMPG.
• Eldon gauge, Barren Fork Creek, S.H. 51 Bridge, 9.48 feet at 2,510 CFS/1,129,500 GPMPG.
• Kansas gauge, Flint Creek, U.S. 412 Bridge, 6.89 feet at 306 CFS/137,700 GPMPG.
Floating, swimming and wading are discouraged Wednesday.
