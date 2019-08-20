Illinois River Area Community Organization Inc. will be having a fundraising "flea market" on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. Doors will open to buyers at 8.
IRACO is a group hoping to build a building on property adjacent to the Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department on Steeley Hollow Road north of Tahlequah.
Plans for the building include being used by volunteers, rescue workers, and the community during times of severe flooding and or other disasters. The building could be rented for special events such as birthday parties, wedding receptions, family reunions, etc. There will be a complete kitchen and tables and chairs available.
Booth rental for the flea market (two 8-foot tables) is $20 for a space including two 8-foot tables. If a vendor needs two booths with four tables, the cost is $30. Each booth has a backdrop of peg board and two chairs are provided. Vendors must bring their own hooks for the boards. To reserve a booth, contact IRACO treasurer Dottie Creason at 918-822-7291, or Faye Morrison at 918-207-5067. Payment in advance will reserve a booth.
The group will provide concessions during the Saturday show, serving hot dogs, Frito chili pies, homemade pies, such as cherry, coconut and chocolate, at a nominal price. Vendors will be able to set up their booths on Friday evening or before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Vendors should let Creason know their choice of set-up time.
Interested persons living on the Illinois River are invited to attend the group's meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Call Morrison or Creason for more information.
"Thank you, in advance, for your support of this much needed project," said IRACO President Debbie Travis.
