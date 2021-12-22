Illinois River public access flap brings half dozen groups to loggerheads

Rising from the Ozark Mountains in the northwest corner of Arkansas, the Illinois River flows west and into Oklahoma, curling through the eastern portion of the state before passing through Lake Tenkiller and eventually joining the Arkansas River.
Somewhere in the middle lies the city of Tahlequah, where lives and businesses have been built on one of the state’s most scenic natural resources. Whole camps emerged along the river, offering places to accommodate those who wanted to float and fish. The area quickly became a hotspot for tourists, and over the years, commercial float operators began using public access areas to send their customers gliding down the river.
But now, the float businesses’ ability to use public access points has been called into question. An agreement between the Grand River Dam Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation that allowed operators to use the property has expired, so six access points are in jeopardy of being closed to commercial interests.
During a meeting this week among business owners, GRDA and ODWC officials, lawmakers and city representatives, Austin Bennett, owner of Eagle Bluff Resort, said wooden jon boats in the 1920s and 1930s became popular.
“People traveled from miles around and came down to the river to seek out a commercial float operator. This operator would rent them a boat and equipment for a fee, then they would transport them and their boat and gear up river to a river access point,” Bennett said. “Sometimes the river access point would be a public access point, and sometimes it would be a private access point.”
The jon boats were eventually replaced with canoes, as the river had greatly increased in popularity, and commercial float operations opened up all along the Illinois. In 1968, Peyton’s Place came on line and began sending tourists and locals floating down water.
“We put the first 10 rentable canoes in this river – commercial canoes,” said Archie Peyton, who has used public access areas for the past 64 years. “All the parks that had accesses they’re talking about closing, I’ve either put in or taken out [floaters].”
The scene on the river exploded throughout the 1970s, which did not go unnoticed by the Oklahoma Legislature. The Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Act was passed, creating the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission, which in turn assessed fees on the commercial float operators. That prompted a lawsuit, after business owners refused to pay the special use permit fees – until the OSRC demonstrated how it would use the money it collected. The two parties eventually came to an agreement.
“So from 1980 to the present, the commercial float operators have kept their side of this agreement, and one of the ways the state of Oklahoma has kept their side of this agreement is by allowing commercial float operators to sue the state’s public access areas,” Bennett said.
Over the decades, the river’s popularity grew even more. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Illinois, which has invigorated the local economy by generating millions of dollars.
In 2016, the OSRC was folded into the GRDA. The GRDA has had an agreement with ODWC, in which the ODWC would retain ownership of the six public access areas, while the GRDA would help maintain them. With the Memorandum of Understanding now expired, ODWC officials say laws and regulations prevents the agency from spending resources on anything other than conserving fish and wildlife.
Letters sent out to area float operators explained that they have until the end of this month to make changes to 2022 commercial permit applications, and until April 1 to find alternative accommodations to putting people on the river.
GRDA CEO Dan Sullivan said the history between the float operators and state has shown there hasn’t always been cooperation between the two parties, pointing to the lawsuit over fees. He said for a solution to be found, it will take everyone working together so the public access points can be shared and properly maintained.
“If there’s an agreement of how they can be used that satisfies the requirements that the wildlife commission has, we’re willing to look at that,” he said. “What that means is a spirit of cooperation, and frankly, that really hasn’t been seen. I know there’s a lot of talk about utilizing these public access areas, but no one seems to be willing to work together as float operators to even share their own properties.”
What's next
The second part will focus on what work is being done to form an agreement, as well public opinion of how the access areas on the Illinois River should be used.
