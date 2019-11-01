WEST SILOAM - The Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee will hold its first official meeting on Nov. 7 at the Cherokee Hotel & Casino. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the conference center at the hotel, 2416 U.S. Highway 412 in West Siloam Springs.
Items on the agenda include updates from the Steering Committee on various topics relating to the Illinois River Watershed, as well as presentations from environmental agencies in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The meeting will be open to the public, but as the meeting is solely informational, no public comments will be received.
The committee was established in November 2018 through a Memorandum of Agreement between the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, and Arkansas Natural Resource Commission to protect and improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed. Members of the committee are the signatories to the MOA (or their successor agencies), as well as the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For information, contact the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment's office at 405-522-7099.
