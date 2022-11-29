Northeastern State University kicked off its 30th annual holiday event, Lights On, the commemorative illumination of Seminary Hall.
The festivities have brought the community together for 30 years, and NSU President Dr. Steve Turner welcomed the crowd in attendance Tuesday evening.
“I think it’s great that NSU and the community can come together for one of the best Christmas traditions in Tahlequah, the lighting of this historic building,” Turner said. “Seminary Hall has been the beacon of education at this location on the hill for more than 133 years.”
NSU first lady Penny Turner and Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie’s Closet, were emcees for the event. Mayor Sue Catron was slated to co-host, along with Mrs. Turner, but she fell ill.
“Lights On is a wonderful tradition and great way to begin the holiday season for our campus and our community,” Penny Turner said.
Lights On is produced by NSU drama and the College of Liberal Arts, and is free and open to the public.
During the ceremony, attendees sipped hot cocoa, which was provided by the university as various groups performed. Among them were: NSU Pom Squad, Cherokee Elementary School, Mountain Movers Dance Studio, Heritage Elementary School, Academy of Performing Arts, Greenwood Elementary School, Rhythm Innovations Dance Company, On Stage Dance Supply & Studio, and Tahlequah High School Jazz Choir.
Lights On provides a venue for community members to connect with NSU and has become a tradition for most of those who attend.
Taylor Carter and Allie Hayes, both 11, dance with the Rhythm Innovations Dance Company, and they say the event kicks off the holiday season for them.
“I think just getting to see all of the people, and it just makes me happy that it’s Christmastime,” Carter said.
The two had been practicing for the event for about a month.
Once the performances wrapped up, Santa Claus emerged from Seminary Hall to cheers from the audience. This meant it was time for the countdown to turn on the strands of lights that outline the historic building.
Dr. Turner and Miss Northeastern 2023 Grace Manuel had the honor of flipping the switch.
After the event, children met with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who distributed a commemorative ornament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.