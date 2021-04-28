One impaired adult and two teenagers from Tahlequah were injured in a single-vehicle crash six miles south of Locust Grove.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Nicholas Ballard, 28, was driving a 2004 Buick Regal on 4402 Road on April 27 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, partly ejecting and pinning a 15-year-old.
Ballard was transported by Northeastern Health System EMS to St. John's in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and external injuries, arms, legs, and head injuries. The teen was pinned for 20 minutes before he was extricated by Locust Grove Fire Department. He was taken by MESTA to St. Francis in Tulsa in stable condition with trunk internal and external injuries, arms, legs, and head injuries. A 14-year-old passenger was also taken to St. Francis and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and external injuries, arms, legs, and head injuries.
The cause of the crash was due to Ballard's being impaired. He and the 14-year-old were wearing their seatbelts, while the 15-year-old was not.
