Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing its workers have broken down, and many local business owners and employees are worried about the impact the impending strike will have on their day-to-day operations.
The Teamsters Union, representing 340,000 of UPS’ workers, has been in talks with the company for several months, and the two parties have reached several agreements during that time, including a tentative deal on equipping more trucks with air conditioning and an end to unwanted overtime on drivers’ days off.
On July 12, however, union officials said UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” regarding an economic package. On the other side, UPS said the Teamsters stepped away from talks, “despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay.”
The contract between UPS and the Teamsters ends at midnight on July 31, and workers represented by the union have voted to strike.
Carol Enkey, owner of Town Creek Boutique in downtown Tahlequah, said the UPS worker strike would have a “very bad” impact on her business.
“That’s where I get a lot of my supplies,” said Enkey. “Everyone depends on them.”
Enkey hopes the strike does not end up happening.
Heather Crowell – co-owner of the Craft Addict, Bubble Bee Soap Co, the Craft Annex, and Rustic Brush – said she receives deliveries from UPS pretty regularly, and the strike’s effect on her businesses would be negative.
“It might have an impact,” said Crowell.
Employees at the UPS Store in Tahlequah said they did not have information on the strike because their location is a franchise.
Becky Biciolis, Communications Supervisor at UPS, sent CNHI Oklahoma the following statement from UPS Corporate: “We have made steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers, and the union.”
Nathan Reed, president and CEO of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, was unable to respond to a question about what impact the strike might have on local businesses by press time.
Just before deadline, Reed said he was just now getting back to his computer and had just read the email.
