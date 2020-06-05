Importance of integrated pest management

Integrated pest management (IPM) is becoming a commonly discussed subject in agriculture today for a number of reasons.
The heavy use of pesticides as a means of dealing with weed or insect pests began to be questioned soon after the 1977 Clean Water Act when agricultural sciences began to investigate the environmental fate of the substances that were being used in agriculture. As soon as people began to understand where these chemicals were ending up (that is, in the world’s water supply) they began to implement changes that would fundamentally alter the way that agriculture was managed. Thus, the concept of IPM was born and has been developing ever since.
IPM, in short, is defined as using every form of pest control that is available rather than relying on just one form of pest control. Generally, there are four components of pest control that make up IPM, and they are as follows.
• Biological pest management: the use of biological organisms to manage pests, whether that is an owl to keep rodents out of a field or a lady bug to eat herbivorous insects.
• Cultural pest management: the use of cultural practices to help decrease pest and disease pressure of a crop; this includes crop rotations, pruning/training, field sanitation, or genetic resistance.
• Physical pest management: the use of trap crops or bug traps to exclude pests (and in some cases disease) from accessing your crop.
• Chemical pest management: the use of pesticide sprays to disrupt the pest or disease cycle.
Pests and diseases are capable of forming resistances to chemical applications which is why it is important to not rely solely on chemical methods of control. The concept of IPM is to familiarize yourself with each form of pest management and to use all four of them equally in order to create a comprehensive plan that can effectively manage your pest or disease problems.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
