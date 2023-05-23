Pickles of various types have often been eaten as a side or used as an ingredient in various foods, but some local residents suggest these preserved vegetables and fruits can have other uses.
Loretta Merritt, a member of the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market Board of Directors, is a vendor at the weekly market with Shortline Farms, which sells homemade canned goods – including jams, jellies, and pickles.
Besides getting culinary pleasure from pickles, Merritt said the product can benefit gut health and aid in digestion, with garlic and vinegar potentially benefiting cardiovascular health.
“A lot of people drink pickle juice to help with fatigue or even heartburn. If you take a swig of pickle juice, it can help settle an upset stomach,” said Merritt.
Merritt said pickling products can be an easy activity, but is also time-consuming, since the seed-to-jar process takes about four months. Merritt said pickled items other than cucumbers can offer the same benefits, but they may have different pros and cons and flavors, depending on what type of produce is used.
Merritt believes the vinegar in pickle juice is the ingredient that benefits people in diverse ways, along with the compounds of whatever else is in the brine, whether that be carrots, cucumbers, or peppers.
“It has all the same properties that a vegetable would have. It’s got a lot of fiber, vitamins, and all the minerals that are in the unprocessed food,” said Merritt. “Most of them would survive the pickling process, too.”
Besides eating pickled products or drinking pickle juice, some prefer to satisfy their craving with pickle-flavored potato chips or sunflower seeds – or pickle-flavored beer or other alcoholic beverages.
Jacob Martin, manager of Mary’s Liquor, said they have several types of pickle products, including pickle vodka, pickle beer, and pickle mixers. Martin said some beverages, such as pickle vodka, are bigger hits during the summer, while most will drink the pickle beer at any time.
Since pickle beer falls into the category of a sour beer, Martin said it is not everyone’s favorite pick.
“[They’re big in the summer] just because it’s hot, and they have like that saltiness to them,” said Martin. “It’s kind of like a summer vibe thing, being on the water with pickles, pickle juice, picklecicles. It seems like that’s the season people like to do it in.”
Martin didn’t want to claim pickle-related alcohol as having any benefits, other than the salt content possibly providing a way to keep electrolytes up.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said one of the biggest problems with pickled products and pickle juice is that they are often high in sodium.
Winn said pickles are high in vitamin K, though, so they can help mitigate muscle cramps, reduce blood sugar spikes, and can replenish electrolytes.
“There’s a lot of people who will drink Powerade or Gatorade, and while those things do contain electrolytes, they also have a higher sugar content, while pickle juice does not have a high sugar content,” said Winn.
By eating pickles or pickled vegetables that have been fermented, Winn said they can be a quick and easy way to add some probiotics. Winn said if recipe includes a large amount of vinegar, the pickle will more than likely not have as many probiotics.
