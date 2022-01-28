One of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. has made its way to Tahlequah.
Mayor Sue Catron announced on Jan. 19 that pickleball was coming to the city after she met with a resident who had played the sport while on vacation.
“He enjoyed that experience so much that he wanted to be able to introduce it to his friends at home,” said Catron.
Jim Baum and his partner were at their niece’s wedding last summer when they noticed a group of people gathered in the lobby of the hotel. The group members said they were going to play pickleball.
“I said, ‘Pickle what?’ and we went with them and we actually played a bit and enjoyed it. It's unlike tennis, where you’re swinging your arm way over your head,” said Baum. “I enjoyed playing it because it wasn’t hurting me since you hit from the waist down, and that’s what was so fun about it.”
In 1965, Washington Rep. Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell arrived at Pritchard’s home in Bainbridge Island to find their families bored with nothing to do. The property had a badminton court, and Bell and Pritchard found a set of ping-pong paddles with a plastic ball that resembled a wiffle ball. Barney McCallum was introduced to the game, and the three men created rules that relied on badminton.
“They started playing and they came up with what they needed, and they needed a net. One of the guys was shorter and his waistline was 36 inches, so they had a 36-inch net,” said Baum. “They are making it up as they go, and they never dreamed it would be like it is now.”
Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a court with a low net, and players use paddles that are bigger than ping-pong paddles and a ball. The sport can be played indoors or out, and either singles or doubles
A corporation was formed to protect the sport in 1972, and the first known pickleball tournament was held 1975 in Washington.
“It is the largest, fastest-growing sport in America, and it’s international now. The big playoffs for the contest is in Naples, Florida, every year, and that’s where the big tournaments are held at the end of the year for pickleball champions,” Baum said.
The sport was unfamiliar to Catron, but it caught her attention and she soon began researching. Crews with the Parks and Recreation Department looked at possible locations for a pickleball court.
“We looked at sites at Anthis-Brennan, near the Splash Pad, and by Felts Park. Ultimately, we decided to establish two courts on an existing slab in Kaufman Park,” she said.
Kaufman Park is one of the city parks that is “underutilized,” even though it’s a block away off the trail system. The park is east of the Senior Citizens Center on First Street, and Catron hopes the more active individuals who spend time there can enjoy the sport.
“The painting of the courts has not been completed. Parks and Recreation staff are doing the painting and installing the nets,” said Catron.
The nets for the court have arrived and will be ready for installation once painting has completed.
“Painting is dependent upon having several days with temperatures above 40 [degrees], so they are just waiting for that window,” said Catron.
Baum contacted Northeastern State University President Steve Turner about having pickleball courts on campus, and he was told the Optometry School had taken interest.
“One thing led to another, and we’re bring pickleball to Tahlequah. I keep meeting people who say they play pickleball. They know about it but there was just no place to play it here,” he said.
the 2022 U.S.A. Pickleball/International Federation of Pickleball rulebook can be viewed at, https://usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/ifp-official-rules/.
