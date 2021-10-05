Librarians understand that when adolescents read, they improve their cognitive development and language skills.
There are correlations between youth who read and those who enjoy academic success and confidence, but many challenges arise that discourage youth from reading. To overcome some of these obstacles, staff from the Tahlequah Public Library have launched the In BeTWEENers program, a monthly get-together where they can talk about a book and do a craft.
On Oct. 5, area youth met up at the library to talk about Rick Riordan’s "The Lightning Thief," which is about Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who finds out he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon, God of the sea. He sets out on a quest around the U.S. to find an entrance to the underworld to stop a war among the gods.
In the story, Jackson’s shield plays a key role in the plot, so as a part of the In BeTWEENers activity, Sarah Woolard, a librarian, had the children make shields – out of a pizza pan and paint.
Levite Kodaseet, a fifth-grader who attended the event, was excited because he learned they were making shields. He hasn’t read "The Lightning Thief" yet, but after attending the meeting, he is interested in learning more.
His favorite book series is the Animorphs.
“I like Animorphs books. Basically, they’re about these kids who are fighting aliens, and they turn into animals. There’s a lot of their books. I’m on their third,” he said.
To commemorate the second book in the Jackson series, "Sea of Monsters," they made a sea in a bottle.
In "Sea of Monsters," Jackson needs to protect his camp where other demigods live by setting off on an adventure on the sea as he seeks after the magical golden fleece.
At the library, they made a miniature ocean by filling a bottle with water that’s been dyed blue. They then added seashells and baby oil to give an effect of waves pounding at the sea when the bottle is tilted.
“These activities are good for youth because it gives them something to do after school. It gives them somewhere to go to work on a craft or work on homework or hang out with other kids,” said Woolard. “It’s good for literacy and gets them excited about reading. That’s how my kids were. When they were younger, it was almost like we had to watch the movie about a book before it would pique their interest. Then they would want to read the other books to find out what happened.”
"Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lighting Thief" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" were both made into full-length movies and are available to be checked out at the library. Copies of the books are also available at the library, as well as through streaming services Hoopla and Libby by Overdrive.
The library will host In BeTWEENer events every first Tuesday of the month. Check the library’s Facebook page for updates on all library activities at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
