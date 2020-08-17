With the U.S. seeing a spike in unemployment this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area shelters have been seeing an influx in people needing assistance.
In April, the nation’s unemployment rate jumped from 4.4 to 14.7 percent. Although it has since dropped to 10.2 percent as of July, shelters in Cherokee County are still at maximum capacity. Hope House has seen a tremendous increase in those looking for a place to stay, said Executive Director Laura Garner, and currently all of its space is taken.
“When we did this last month’s report, the numbers had more than doubled than what a normal, everyday month would have been, as far as individuals seeking shelter or housing,” said Garner. “So it’s increased, and it’s been a wide range of reasons.”
Some people have lost their jobs and homes. And while Hope House’s primary focus is on providing shelter for the homeless, an increases in domestic violence has forced more people to seek refuge from an abusive partner. The program typically allows clients 60-90 days to search for employment or save up for a home of their own, but for some, it’s easier than others.
“It’s going to be different for every individual or family that we see,” said Garner. “Obviously, a family unit, especially if it might be a single mother, it’s going to be harder for her to be able to save money and get into a home, as opposed to a single person.”
Hope House has seen spikes in those looking for help before, but not to this extent. That doesn’t mean, however, that space won’t open up in the days to come. And with funding from the Northeast Oklahoma Continuum of Care, as well as dollars from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, the nonprofit is finding alternative ways to assist people, as well as offering referrals to other agencies.
Additional funding Hope House has applied for will help it house individuals, but a large portion of it will go to rental assistance. Garner said individual circumstances will have to be directly related to the pandemic, but she doesn’t anticipate a shortage of those predicaments.
“The money that’s coming into the area seems like an awful lot when it comes down to the dollar amount, but to know of the stack that is on that desk that is needing assistance, you wonder how far it’s really going to go,” she said.
The shelter receives money through United Way to provide rental and utility assistance, although stricter guidelines are included and there is less funding to go around. So this year, Hope House has decided to use the dollars it receives through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to go towards utility assistance.
“With the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, it has to be a current bill or the current month,” said Garner. “But we do have some additional funding to help the individuals in our community. So if they want to give us a call we can do an assessment and determine their eligibility, and try to help them in that way, as well.”
Hope House also purchases a limited amount of food for its clients, but it’s helpful when the community can lend a hand by providing food or monetary donations.
“And it’s not just our clients; we get referrals from different agencies on individuals that are needing groceries, as well,” said Garner. “So we try to help them, too. What we don’t have to purchase, if somebody is donating things, that just helps the money go a little bit further so that we can spread it further.”
For more information about Hope House of Cherokee County, call 918-456-4673.
The Tahlequah Men’s Shelter is the only place in town where a male can find a roof to sleep under. In the past, the shelter has often been full during the winter and had vacancies in the summer. For the past two years, though, Manager Randy Haynes said the 14 beds are constantly full, and the shelter is lucky when a bed or two become available. The virus outbreak has only exacerbated the situation.
“It does put a strain on it,” said Haynes. “We have a tendency to go through more stuff, which is all based on donations of food and things like that.”
Those who stay at the Men’s Shelter are not given a time limit, but Haynes said the board might discuss one in the near future. Once a month, the men are allowed to stay out overnight for 24 hours, but they must have their temperatures checked upon return.
“Besides that, they have to wear a mask every time they leave the shelter – if they have to go to the store, to the doctor, or anyplace like that,” said Haynes.
The guests have to look for work while they stay at the shelter. They are also required to complete a chore and get along with the others. The Men’s Shelter now has a social worker on site, too, so some of the men have been attempting to draw Supplemental Security Income.
“We are here to try and help the guys the best we can,” said Haynes. “All of these people aren’t bad. Some of them are just down on their luck and they need a hand getting help, so we try to do what we can.”
The Tahlequah Men’s Shelter can be reached by phone at 918-708-9474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.