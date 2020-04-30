Technology has been a key element during this time of isolation - especially to ensure loved ones stay connected to those in long-term care facilities.
Stilwell Nursing Facility purchased an iPad that is used by residents for FaceTime visits.
"Our staff are ready to assist as needed so families can stay in touch through phone calls, texting, FaceTime, social media, emails, sending videos, photos, letters, and cards," said C.C. Crane, Companion Healthcare director of marketing.
Go Ye Village has iPads residents can use to video chat with family members, and employees will help those who are not tech-savvy, according to Steve Thomas, executive director. Go Ye also has an internal TV channel and pays for the licensing to play movies. It is also used to stream live chapel services and prayer meetings, as well as bingo.
"They phone in their bingo and we deliver prizes to their doors," said Thomas. "We also have Light and Lively [exercise program] we broadcast so they can do it in their rooms."
Two large TVs are in the Cherokee Nation Home Health, Hospice and Outreach dining room, and they have been set up to be connected to online streams. Bible study is offered on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and live music performances will be broadcast on Fridays.
Penny Gifford, director of community relations for Cherokee Nation Home Health Services, said they are trying to set up bingo games over Facebook live. Windows have also been useful for communication purposes.
"We have an area where residents sit on one side and visitors on the other. They talk through the glass or by cell phones. We have cell phones available for residents," said Thomas.
To entertain residents, groups have been contacting Go Ye Village and scheduling a time to come by and sing outside the windows.
Gifford and Crane said window areas at their locations have also been used for communication purposes.
At Go Ye, residents can request books from the library, as well as foods from the Village Store, such as milk or simple necessities. These were areas they used to be able to access and visit before the lockdown.
"Our responsibility is to keep our residents as active as possible for as long as possible, not just physically, but mentally and relationally. In normal times, we don't want them to stay in their rooms," said Thomas.
Another life enrichment activity at Go Ye is the ice cream trolley, which goes around to the nine different neighborhoods in the independent living area of the main building. This is done in place of the weekly ice cream socials. Residents will put a chair in their doorways and an employee will make their requests, one of which is a banana "splat": a smaller banana split.
Stilwell has also restricted communal activities.
"Our staff are rising to the challenge of engaging residents in creative ways. Although we don't gather in groups, we're still bringing joy and making residents smile. Our employees are creative, positive and cheerful in the midst of pandemic uncertainties. They find playful ways to keep our residents' spirits up," said Crane. "Social distance rules may guide our play in the facility, but this doesn't prevent us from having a good time together as we enjoy games such as bingo, ring toss, and trivia from the safe proximity of the residents' doorways and hallways."
Staff members are busier than ever with extra precautions and errands.
"We're delivering meals to shut-ins. We have provided food and paper goods for those unable to get to the store," sad Gifford. "We have delivered drinks to those working in the COVI-D19 drive-up tents and sent out gift certificates to the medical staff working on the front lines."
At Stilwell Nursing Facility, residents need more reassurance, understanding, conversation, and fun, according to Crane.
"Long-term care staff are busier than ever, but we also remember to slow down when we're with each resident. This is the time to spend time. Having a manicure, drawing and coloring, writing a letter to a pen pal, listening to music, or sharing life stories - these ordinary one-on-one activities take on new importance when we're all striving to create a calm supportive routine during these uncertain times," said Crane. "We look at every touchpoint with a resident as an opportunity for meaningful and creative engagement."
Families or community members who wish to drop off greeting cards, puzzle books or other forms of entertainment are encouraged to do so safely.
Gifford said Cherokee Nation Home Health, Hospice and Outreach would accept greeting cards from those who wish to send them in or bring them off to the office's drop box at 1630 N. Cedar Ave.
At Go Ye, packages can be left at the front door for residents, and they will be sanitized before being distributed.
"We enjoy being a part of the Tahlequah community and look forward to the day we can celebrate it being over and celebrate it together," said Thomas.
"We would appreciate the prayers of Tahlequah and Cherokee County, not just for Go Ye, but that all of the retirement communities and the county are kept safe from this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.