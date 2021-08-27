The Tahlequah Fire Department has built a memorial flowerbed and fountain to pay tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said the project is near and dear to the department, as the 20-year anniversary is coming up.
“On that day 20 years ago, there [were] 2,977 people [who] lost their lives in the twin towers,” said Baker. “Out of those victims, 343 were New York City firefighters. They went to work that day thinking it was going to be a normal day and not knowing it was going to be their last.”
The tragedy unfolded when four planes were hijacked by terrorists. Two of those planes crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane plummeted into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to prevent it from hitting another site in the capital.
“We’ll never know how many lives that were saved that day because of their heroic efforts,” said Baker.
Over 200 firefighters ultimately died from working countless days, weeks, and months at Ground Zero, where their bodies absorbed deadly toxins.
“There are a lot of firefighters down here that got in the fire service because of that day, and I think everybody, even to this day, knows where they were when that happened,” Baker said.
The fire chief quotes from the Gospels every year when he speaks about the tragedy: “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” from John 15:13.
The firefighters built a flowerbed based solely on contributions. Baker said the rock, dirt, flowers, brick, fire hydrant, and water feature were all donated.
“These guys spent several days working on this and on their own time, some days when they were on duty and they just wanted to make it something special for Tahlequah,” said Baker.
Each year, area firefighters and others commemorate the 9/11 events and honor the memory of those who lost their lives that day, with a grueling early-morning exercise. Paying homage to first responders who died that day, they undertake the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb by trekking nearly 110 stories at the Northeastern State University football stadium – the equivalent of what those heroes climbed in the World Trade Center to save victims.
Firefighter Heath Pennington, who took the reins for the annual event, said they will be participating in the stair climb this year.
