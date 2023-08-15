The world of scouting is changing from the previous model of Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. For the Scouts BSA in Tahlequah, male and female learn and earn badges together.
Although they all work together, they are technically segregated into boys’ troop and girls’ troop.
Ella Mae Whisenhunt, whose father is a scoutmaster with the troop, served as senior patrol leader at the meeting held at First Baptist Church on Aug 14.
Currently, the troop is working on earning citizenship badges by going to a Tahlequah City Council meeting on Aug. 7, and a trip is planned to the Capitol in Oklahoma City.
The troop will be hanging American flags along Muskogee Avenue on Aug. 30 and taking them down Sept. 6.
“We will be hanging them for Labor Day,” said Ella Mae.
A teamwork related game was played at the meeting. The choice of the group for that evening’s game was a knot-tying relay.
The square knot and the bowline knot were chosen for the game. The object is to race to a knot board with ropes secured to it, and each scout worked under the guidance of the scoutmasters to conquer the tying.
“My dad is a scoutmaster and I’m close to my Eagle rank,” said Ryan Butts.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable. Scout Spirit must be demonstrated and 21 merit badges earned in the areas of service and leadership. They must undertake an extensive service project that has to be planned, led, and managed.
Grace Lee, assistant patrol leader for the lioness group, explained how the Boy Scouts ended up allowing girls into the troop and the name changed to Scouts BSA.
“There was always the occasional girl that would be at a Boy Scout meeting but weren’t able to participate,” said Lee. “Eventually Scouts ended up changing the rules for BSA. Sadly, boys are not allowed into Girl Scouts at the moment.”
Lee said there are still Girl Scout troops. Not all have chosen to integrate. Lee has several Eagle required merit badges, as well as some extras like radio, engineering, electronics, and painting. She said she can do four knots.
“It’s a choice. They changed the rules so girls can come in,” said Lee. “We refer to our troop as Scouts, [not Scouts BSA].”
The scouts split up into three groups to practice their sales techniques for a popcorn sale planned to raise money. They had a popcorn plan, and the No. 1 rule of selling popcorn is know your product. They role played using scripts, provided by Amanda Rose, mother of two twin boys in the troop. The plan is to start selling Sept. 1.
“We have three patrols. The girl patrol is the Lionesses, and the boys are Da Bombers, and the younger boys patrol is the Alphas,” said Whisenhunt.
In response to a question of what it was like to have her father, Doug Whisenhunt, as a scoutmaster, Ella Mae Whisenhunt grinned at her dad and answered the query.
“I get to bully him a little bit,” said Ella Mae.
The two laughed together, obviously enjoying the time they spent together in the Scouts.
Bill Butts and Tommy Gay, two of the scout leaders, explained how the inclusion of girls into the Boy Scouts came about.
“It really depends on the unit leadership and the charter partner in what they would like to happen and what they will allow,” said Gay. “Some units, when they allowed young ladies to join, they found their own charter sponsor, typically religious, civic, or nonprofits.”
Gay explained that there are two different organizations. Girl Scouts USA is not allowing males to join their organization, and there are still separate Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
“I will say this: They were the first to allow transgenders to join,” said Gay. “They did that a couple of decades back, but they allowed transgender girls to join Girls Scouts USA long before the Boy Scouts changed their relationship with girls.”
Butts expressed agreement with the new integration policy.
“For many, many years everyone’s had kind of an argument between what they are allowed or not allowed to do – who is better than whom,” said Gay. “This puts everyone on that even playing field. And with the way society is when it comes to whose got rights and who doesn’t, this makes everyone equal.”
