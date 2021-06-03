Oklahoma City, OK -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and OU Health Physicians (OUHP), are pleased to announce that they have agreed to our contracts through June 30, 2022, ensuring all OU Health Physicians in the Blue Advantage PPOSM, BlueChoice PPOSM, BlueLincs HMOSM, BluePlan65 SelectSM, BluePreferred PPOSM and BlueTraditionalSM will remain in-network with no disruption in service. Over the next year, BCBSOK and OU Health will work to define a new, long-term contract that reflects the quality and value of OU Health as a newly integrated clinic and hospital system and its services to BCBSOK members.
After months of negotiation, both parties have worked to prevent a lapse in coverage for BCBSOK members who are OU Health Physicians patients. BCBSOK and OUHP value the long-standing relationship between the two organizations and the role they play in providing healthcare to patients while fulfilling the needs of members.
"We value our long-standing relationship with OU Physicians and are pleased to reach an agreement that is in the best interest for all BCBSOK members, including group, retail and tribal citizens," said Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., BCBSOK President. "This agreement aligns with our commitment to provide access to quality, cost-effective health care for all Oklahomans."
"OU Health Physicians is pleased to have reached a 13-month agreement with BCBSOK," said John Zubialde, M.D., President of OU Health Physicians and Executive Dean of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. "Providing access to highly specialized health care services for our BCBSOK-insured patients is a unified goal between our two organizations. Today's announcement is especially significant for our critically-ill patients who will continue to benefit from access to the state's largest and most specialized group of physicians."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.