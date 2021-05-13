The Tahlequah community is filled with business-minded people, and despite the pandemic, a flurry of new ventures have opened, or are in the process of doing so.
A dispensary, business consulting company, and bookstore are all new to Tahlequah’s lineup of services.
Veteran- and Native-owned RedMen Dispensary has been in the works since last year. However, as with many of the other emerging businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its opening. Now, the cannabis dispensary is working to provide area residents with the medicine they need to relieve various health conditions.
Co-owners Bugsy Barnoskie and Shaw Kirk said many people have deemed the use of medicinal marijuana as taboo. But they’ve noticed the impact it can have in helping improve health-related symptoms.
“No matter how you look at it, we’re trying to help everybody who comes in here and make sure they’re taken care of,” Kirk said. “That’s why this community is so cool, because that’s what everybody is trying to do. At the end of the day, it’s medicine.”
RedMen offers 15 percent off for veterans and their spouses, as well as 15 percent off for cancer patients. The shop, through its connections with local growers that donate extra trimmings, also produces RSO oil that cancer patients can buy for a penny. RSO Oil has been found to ease side effects like chronic pain, anxiety and depression, and nausea and appetite loss.
The dispensary has the typical products on offer, such as flower and edibles, but it also offers capsules containing a combination of THC and mushrooms.
“They don’t have psilocybin,” said Barnoskie. “We have different ones mixed with THC and different strains of mushrooms, and they’ve helped a lot of my military friends. People who have taken pills come in here and say, ‘That’s the only thing that’s been helping me.’ They’ve seemed to help.”
Tucked away in between Muskogee Avenue and College Avenue, RedMen Dispensary is at 1014 S. Muskogee Ave. For more information, call 918-456-9324.
Bibliophiles will be excited to learn that Too Fond of Books will be opening in downtown Tahlequah soon. Although Valerie Reece and Tom Jefferson are book lovers with an extensive collection of their own, after looking around town, they figured others might enjoy adding to their home libraries, too.
“We don’t plan on selling our own books because we love them, but we thought maybe there’s other folks that like books as much as we do,” said Jefferson.
Rather than purchasing books in store or renting them from the local library, many readers go online these days to get their material. While this can be a convenient way of shopping, online libraries don’t offer everything a local bookstore might.
“I know people think, 'well, what about Amazon?' But that doesn’t fill some of the things that an independent bookstore fills, like talking to people you know and being part of the community,” said Reece. “Bookstores have changed a little bit. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to be a partner in communities, and that’s what we want to do.”
Too Fond of Books will mainly offer new books, but it plans to have used-book section. Graphic novels have been gaining popularity in recent years, so the owners hope to sell a range of illustrated novels, some of which have been adapted in graphic presentations for classics like “The Great Gatsby.” Audio books will be available, as well.
“We really focused on kids, too, because we were concerned about the fact that literacy is such an issue,” said Reece. “So we’ve got a pretty decent kids’ section, up to young adults. There will also be what they call sidelines – things like greeting cards, games, and puzzles.”
The owners hope to have Too Fond of Books open by around June, so they can catch the summer tourist season business, and be ready for a successful fall and holiday season. While both Reece and Jefferson have paid close attention to the pandemic, they hope to one day be able to host readings, author visits, or lectures on areas of interest.
“We don’t need to make our living off this; we just want this to be a community project,” Jefferson said. “We know it takes a while to learn how to fit in best, but we’re anxious to learn quickly the interests and needs of the community so we can be a real support.”
Local businessman Michael Torkelson is trying something new. After almost 20 years in commercial lending, he’s decided to retire from banking and go to law school. To help pay for it, he’s using his 20 years of experience to advise commercials clients – whether it be for startups or existing businesses – on the best game plan for success.
“For startups, I help them formulate business plans and put together their financial projections and overall business strategies to get these startups from ideas to actual up-and-running businesses,” said Torkelson, of Torkelson Business Consulting. “That can mean anything from finding investors to help fund their businesses, submitting loan packages to the SBA or banks. So I’m just kind of giving advice to people who have a business idea and the motivation, but don’t really know how to get things going.”
For existing businesses, Torkelson is able to offer objective, third-party analysis of their operations and point out areas that maybe haven’t been considered. He can provide strengths and weaknesses of the business, and help his clients with different problems as they arise. He said after 20 years of experience as a lender, chances are he’s run across whatever problem a business owner faces.
His long-term goal is to become an attorney, so he can combine his businesses experience with a legal background. That way he can assist clients on business matters, but also in the courtroom, if needed. Torkelson said that from the outside perspective, people may think it a strange move to leave a comfortable career to try something new, but at the end of the day, he only lives once.
“At some point, you’ve got to believe in yourself, put your chips on the table and see what kind of cards you get dealt,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing right now – betting on myself and enjoying it the whole time.”
For more information, visit torkelsonbusinessconsulting.com or call 918-457-9105.
