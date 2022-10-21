IN THE SPIRIT: Christmas comes early with plans for local events already in the works

Plans are already in the works for the upcoming festive season with local shopping, food, and animated light events all sure to make Santa’s nice list.
“On Dec. 1, the Cherokee Nation is lighting up the square and then Dec. 2 is the Christmas parade and they’re lighting the Christmas tree,” said Gena McPhail, director of tourism for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
TACC has several events scheduled for Christmas. Following the Tahlequah Cookie Stroll hosted by the Main Street Association from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the chamber will light up its new walkthrough Christmas experience on the Tahlequah History Trail at 5 p.m.
“We will have carriage rides. We will also have carolers singing downtown and around the main street area,” said McPhail.
McPhail said this event will also have snack vendors and many local downtown businesses will offer specialty hot drinks.
“We will be featuring over 25 lights in the walkthrough,” she said. “It's also a drive-thru experience for people that will not be able to walk that trail.”
The Chamber’s goal is to make Tahlequah a Christmas experience and destination. This year’s theme, explained TACC Marketing Specialist for Tourism Clay Pendergraft, will take attendees back in time.
“The theme is a classic Christmas, which will have a Norman Rockwell feel to it,” said Pendergraft. “We want to make Tahlequah a place where people of all ages will come to enjoy the holidays, with shopping and dining and a light experience.”
McPhail said she is probably most excited about having carriage rides downtown and pictures with Santa.
“Also, not only will it be pictures with Santa for children but also pictures with Santa for your dogs, so you can bring your dogs either with their favorite Christmas vest on or just themselves with a leash,” she said.
The event starts at 5 p.m. with carousel, Santa pictures, and more and will end around 8 p.m.
“And if there's a long line, we'll go until 9 p.m.,” McPhail said.
The holiday season ushers in the return of another annual promotion: Tahlequah Daily Press’ Shop Tahlequah.
“The Tahlequah Daily Press will distribute tickets to stores to give out to shoppers making purchases,” said Heather Ruotolo, TDP senior multimedia account executive.
These tickets can be entered into raffle for various prizes. Last year’s winners include Vernon Sellers, who won the promotion’s second-highest cash prize of $1,000.
“TDP is giving out $5,000-plus in cash with other individual store prizes,” said Ruotolo. “We will run ads in the paper, online, and on the radio to let people know what stores are participating and when the drawing is. Stores have to participate to get the tickets.”
Shop Tahlequah kicks off in November.
“It’s a promo that the Tahlequah Daily Press runs to promote shopping local. which keeps tax dollars in Cherokee County,” said Ruotolo.
The raffle ticket drawing is scheduled for Dec. 16 and will be broadcasted live on the KEOK radio station and on the TDP Facebook page.
What’s next
More local Christmas events will be previewed in the final part of this series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.