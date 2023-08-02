A Presidential Medal Of Freedom recipient stopped by Too Fond of Books on Aug. 1 to learn more about Tahlequah from local residents and facilitate a conversation about hope and connecting across the boundaries of culture and community.
Sister Simone Campbell is an attorney, activist, the author of “Hunger for Hope” and “A Nun on the Bus,” a religious leader, and recipient of various accolades, including the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom; the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award; and the Defender of Democracy Award from the Parliamentarians for Global Action.
Tahlequah was Campbell’s second-to-last stop on her “Hope in Turbulent Times” tour, which took her to nine cities across the southern United States. However, one of Campbell’s first questions – brought up by a previous discussion in Bentonville, Arkansas – was whether attendees even considered themselves part of “the South.”
Several attendees disagreed, offering alternatives like “Ozarkian,” “the Southern Midwest,” “South Central,” or even “South-ish.”
“It’s a separate kind of culture,” said attendee George Fulk.
In any case, all in the small group agreed that, as Campbell said, it was “excessively hot” out that Tuesday afternoon.
But why did Campbell set off to Tahlequah and the rest of the tour to begin with?
“Because I want to share this information on others. I’ve been writing these postcards and I’ve got 300, 350 people on my friends lists that are really curious about this,” said Campbell. “When my friends didn’t have any friends in the South, I thought, ‘that’s horrible.’ We’ve got to be talking to each other and at least have some sense of what matters [when] connecting with each other. And how do we [connect] unless we start going around talking?”
Campbell said her gift in life is her curiosity about other people.
“Curiosity is a gift to be given and shared,” she said. “I don’t know the end result; I don’t know how it’s going to work, but if I know more about the South and I know about you all – who are not really the South, and you’re not close enough to I-40. But you’re sort of Ozarkian but also Cherokee Nation – if I know complexity, then we’ll talk about it.”
The group discussed many topics, including different tensions that exist in Tahlequah and the effect of Northeastern State University, the Cherokee Nation, and other entities on the area.
Campbell has been told she makes it easier for groups to have these types of conversations because she comes “ignorant and can ask questions.”
“And as long as I’m ignorant, people can educate me with different perspectives without getting at each other,” she said. “It’s going to take long time to make my way around the country and reach everybody, but the design of that, I think, is replicable in some fashion ... having comments directed to one person without getting into cross-talk makes [having conversations] easier.”
Campbell said there are five characteristics of a community that nuture hope: a long and available memory of the community’s history; the ability to “touch the pain of the world as real,” or recognizing the reality of tough conversations without “glossing over it”; an active experience of hope; effective discourse across generations and cultures; and the capacity to sustain long-term tension with the dominant culture.
“Because those of us who care about bridging this divide, that care about talking to others, you may not notice this, but we’re not in the majority,” she said. “So the challenge is to keep at it, do our part, and trust that our part is sufficient to help our society move forward. It’s the part we’ve been given to do, and I encourage doing it with the modicum of joy because it makes life so much more interesting.”
