A married couple were arrested after deputies were called to the emergency room.
On June 6, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to North 458 Road in regard to a fight in progress. People in the area said David Bryan Adams had been in an altercation, but left with his two sons.
No one at the scene wanted to press charges or make a statement, so Rafalko left. A short time later, Rafalko was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on a child abuse report.
David Adams was in the emergency room with his sons. One of the boys had an injury to his eye, and said his stepmother, Tamatha Adams, had struck him with a beer bottle.
Rafalko couldn’t obtain a statement from David Adams because he admitted to being under the influence. However, David said Tamatha had hit the boy with the bottle.
The deputy asked dispatch to check David for warrants, and they confirmed, so David was arrested at the hospital.
Tamatha denied knowing anything about an altercation and said David hit her several times before he was "run off." She said the boy and her son got into a fist fight, but no adult struck him.
Multiple witnesses all corroborated Tamatha’s story of the two boys getting into a fist fight, and David striking the woman. The couple were both taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
David was booked for warrants, domestic assault and battery in the presence of minors, and threatening to perform acts of violence. While at the jail, David yelled that he was going to kill his wife.
