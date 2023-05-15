Future Tahlequah Middle School students roamed the halls of the sixth- through eighth-grade site last Tuesday, May 9.
During the morning of May 9, fifth-grade students with Tahlequah Public Schools toured the building by themselves, while later that night, the soon-to-be sixth-graders guided their parents through the halls.
TMS Principal Abby Keys said the morning and night tours offer incoming students a way to get acclimated to the building. By having the kids walk the halls a few hours before the night tours, Keys said, students gets a sense of pride and ownership as they take their parents on the same walk.
“We want our kids to come first and then they can bring their families,” said Keys. “It’s a big change from being in elementary. It’s a lot bigger, and all of them are coming in together, so it gives them their first little taste of all being together here.”
The morning event, which only featured the incoming students, had the kids walking the halls and receiving information on classes they will be taking, while a more in-depth version was given during the evening tour.
Keisha Murray, an event attendee, brought her home-schooled daughter, Emersyn Murray, as she did not get participate in the morning tours. Emersyn said the tour helped take away some of the scariness surrounding the upcoming year.
Shayna Rodriguez, a parent at the evening tour, said she already knew the layout of the school from subbing at TMS. Since Shayna already knew the lay of the land, she had her son, Liam Rodriguez, show her where he will be going each day. She said the fact that her son already knew how to make his way to his locker and classes was reassuring.
“His summer school is going to be done here, so that alone made my anxiety go out the window, because I knew he has all month of June to prepare [as well],” said Shayna.
Keisha said the event also answered her family’s main questions regarding electives and how they work.
“We knew there were some, but we didn’t know how they get chosen or anything like that,” said Keisha.
Keys said she hopes the tours allowed parents and students to feel less anxious about that big step from elementary to middle school. The event offered guardians and their children a chance to ask questions.
“I think it just answers a lot of questions for them,” said Keys. “If they have questions about electives, or they have questions here within the school, we’re all here tonight to be able to help them.”
TMS music director Amy Wright said she’s noticed the tours have reassured not only the incoming sixth-graders but the parents, as well.
“I think it is comforting for the kids to be able to see the teachers’ faces before they get here, and that it’s good for the parents to know we are here to help their children succeed, because all we remember is what we went through in middle school and how horrible it was,” said Wright. “It just [helps them to] know there’s going to be those times, but we’re here for their kids.”
