During parent teacher conferences held on March 11, the Keys Title VI Indian Parent Committee will be holding a meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the main office at Keys Elementary School.
The meeting is open to the public.
RAYMOND "RAINMAN" PHILPOTT - 58, of Tahlequah. Pole Barn Builder. Died February 28th. Memorial services March 5th, 12:00pm, Reed Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation March 3rd 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and March 4th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
[mdash] Lynnette Watson-Jones, 61, of Broken Arrow, passed away on February 25, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Services and visitation were moved to Thursday March 3, 2022. Visitation from 8-12 at Hart, graveside 2 PM at Moody's cemetery.
