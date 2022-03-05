During parent teacher conferences held on March 11, the kes Title VI Indian Parent Committee will ne holding a meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the main office at Keys Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.
Indian Ed parent advisory meeting to be held at KES March 11
