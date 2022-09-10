OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association has awarded its 2022 John Marley Scholarships in two categories: dependents of Oklahoma's tribal gaming industry employees and the employees themselves.
The John Marley Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for OIGA member employees and members of their families who meet certain minimum requirements and complete an application.
Recipients are selected by the Oklahoma City Public Schools' Native American Student Services team.
Each year, with the exception of 2020, a golf tournament is held at the OIGA Annual Conference and Trade Show with proceeds earmarked for the fund. Since inception the John Marley Scholarship Fund has granted nearly 70 scholarships.
"We are certainly proud of these students and wish them the very best as they pursue their academic dreams," said OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan. "We are honored to be able to offer them financial support in the form of the John Marley Scholarships. John Marley is a man whose commitment to the future leaders of Oklahoma runs deep. OIGA embraces that sentiment wholeheartedly.
Kelsey Morgan received the 2022 John Marley Scholarship. Morgan attended Sequoyah High School, where she held a 4.39 grade point average. Morgan is attending the University of Oklahoma and is majoring in industrial and systems engineering. Her father, Matthew L. Morgan, works for Chickasaw Nation.
