Cherokee Nation is moving closer to completing repairs on Indian Road.
The Cherokee Nation Community Service Committee convened April 10. During the meeting, Michael Lynn, executive director of CN transportation and infrastructure, said the department has a projected completion date for repairs to Indian Road.
“The actual completion date on that is Oct. [4], 2023, but we’ve got confidence they’re going to complete earlier than that,” said Lynn.
Heavy rains and flooding in May 2022 damaged numerous areas of Indian Road and made it impassable to drivers.
“We gave [the contractor] plenty of time to get it done. They did select on their own accord to use what we call ‘prefabricated boxes’ so they didn’t have to cast them in place,” said Lynn.
Lynn said these boxes have all been set on the south side of Indian Road in Sequoyah County and in the north side in Cherokee County.
“The wing walls and aprons have been poured or cast in Cherokee County, and they’re working on that in Sequoyah County,” he said. “After that, all they lack is backfill and pavement. It’s gone extremely smooth. We’ve got a great contractor out there.”
Elsewhere in Cherokee County, construction on Mud Valley Road is set to begin on May 3, 2023, and end on Jan. 23, 2025.
Human Services Executive Director Jennifer Kirby gave the committee her report, which covered Family Assistance, Indian Child Welfare Youth Services, and more.
This month, Food Distribution served 3,118 people; Bureau of Indian Affairs Social Services served 149 people with general assistance and 13 with emergency assistance; Elder Services helped 30 people with senior case management and 23 Cherokee family caregivers, served 2,408 hot meals at nutrition sites and delivered 924 meals to seniors; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provided 203 with heating assistance and served 305 cases of LIHEAP winter/summer crisis; Low Income Household Water Assistance Program helped 126 people; and Tribal Emergency Assistance served 56.
In February, Indian Child Welfare workers went to court 534 times on behalf of Cherokee children and familes and staff worked on cases in 32 states; that same month the Cherokee Nation received 569 ICWA notices involving 989 children from the State of Oklahoma and 915 notices involving 1,476 children from locations outside the state. The average response-to-notice time was eight days.
According to the report, in February Child Protective Services received 233 referrals of child abuse/neglect involving 340 children; of this total, 1 referral was co-investigated by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and CPS; 8 were investigated by CPS in Indian County; 179 were from with reservation boundaries; and 26 are those for which the Indian Child Welfare Act is solely responsible. Two Cherokee children were removed from tribal land due to confirmed abuse/neglect and zero child deaths and one death occurred from within the reservation boundaries.
The John A. Ketcher Youth Services Center served three young people and had 19 admissions.
Executive Director Todd Enlow said Cherokee Nation Housing Services has 11 homes out for bid at the moment.
“These are landed applicants, so those folks that have land and deeded over an acre to the Housing Authority,” said Enlow. “We have four homes in Delaware County, one home in Mayes [County], three in Cherokee [County], and three in Adair [County]. We should be selecting a contractor to start those jobs within the next 35 to 40 days”
Enlow said is tribe exploring creating modular homes – where the house is built in a factory and pieced together onsite – and has used them in a couple of instances.
“We’re waiting to see what kind of response and what kind of success they have on those,” he said. “I think they’ve got like five or six [modular homes] they’re they’re trying out right now.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Community Service Committee is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.