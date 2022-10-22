Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society to hold early meeting at NSU library

A regularly scheduled meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held on Oct. 24.
The meeting is being held a week earlier than the usual last Monday of the month, due to the Halloween activities scheduled at various locations.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Ballenger Room of the Northeastern State University Library. The speaker for the afternoon will be Ty Wilson, president and founder of the Cherokees Black Indian Foundation. The foundation aims to keep American history and culture alive through promotion and education, with an outreach for present and future generations through the use of film, literature, music, and the spoken word as a way to honor ancestors.
Wilson is a member of the Cherokee Nation, an entrepreneur, historian, and has co-authored the book "Oklahoma Black Cherokees" with Karen Cody Cooper. Wilson is the chief marketing officer of BKK-FTHR Enterprise. One example of the works of this foundation is the sponsoring of the Green Country Roots Festival, as well as other events. He has also been employed previously as a network technician for the Cherokee Nation.
A man of many interests who grew up in the Lee Street neighborhood of Tahlequah, Wilson may speak of Black Indian history or other endeavors. Visitors are welcome and there is no fee to attend. The genealogy group will not meet in November and December, but will resume its meetings in February 2023. Meanwhile, the Ballenger Genealogy Room is open on Monday afternoons to offer assistance to those wishing to work on their family roots. The volunteers keep the room open from 2-5 p.m. on Monday afternoons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.