The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will resume its regularly scheduled meetings in keeping with Northeastern State University’s schedule, as classes commenced earlier this month.
The genealogy meetings are scheduled on the last Monday of the month, with this month’s meeting being Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. in the Ballenger Genealogy Room of NSU’s John Vaughan Library.
The program for the meeting will consist of stories told by various attendees about their genealogy research. The stories can be in any form, sad or funny happenings, suggestions for research, memories passed down by a relative, etc.
Visitors are welcome at no charge and attending would be a good time to see where the Genealogy Room is located and what resources are available as the room is opened by Shirley Pettengill and Diane Kindell on Monday afternoons from 2-5 p.m. They have access to Ancestrsy.com, Fold 3, and Newspapers.com, and are available to give assistance. ITGHS welcomes new members but membership is not required to attend meetings.
For more information, contact Anita Deiter 918-207-9023.
