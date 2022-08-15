Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announces Higher Education Scholarship recipients

CLAREMORE – The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship recipients have been announced for the upcoming 2022-‘23 academic year.
Students from the Cherokee County area are Chas McClain, from Stilwell, to attend Northeastern State University; Emily Ward, from Locust Grove, to attend Oklahoma State University; and Remington Ward, Locust Grove, to attend Oklahoma State University
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education – college, university, or career tech school – with an $800 per academic year scholarship.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will also be hosting its annual “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday tribute, wreath-laying ceremony, and tour at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore Nov. 5. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 918-760-7499.
