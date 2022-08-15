Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announces Higher Education Scholarship recipients

Ten Cherokee students who are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education are to be sponsored by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club with a scholarship worth $800 per academic year. From left are: Chas McClain, Remington Ward, Emily Ward, Erica Taylor Taylor, Hanna Henson, Tiffany Stover, Carson Draeger, and Caleb Wisdom.

CLAREMORE – The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship recipients have been announced for the upcoming 2022-‘23 academic year.

Students from the Cherokee County area are Chas McClain, from Stilwell, to attend Northeastern State University; Emily Ward, from Locust Grove, to attend Oklahoma State University; and Remington Ward, Locust Grove, to attend Oklahoma State University

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education – college, university, or career tech school – with an $800 per academic year scholarship.

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will also be hosting its annual “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday tribute, wreath-laying ceremony, and tour at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore Nov. 5. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 918-760-7499.

