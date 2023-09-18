CLAREMORE – Will Rogers Days, City of Claremore Indigenous Heritage Day, and National Native American Heritage Month will begin Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. commemorating Will Rogers’ birthday.
The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Rogers’ birthday – Nov. 4, 1879 – since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1938. The Wreath-Laying Ceremony will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Will Rogers. Club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.
There will be a program in the Will Rogers Theater following the Wreath-Laying Ceremony. The special entertainment will be Jana Jae, “Queen of Fiddle,” member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. Following the entertainment will be Will’s favorite lunch of navy beans, frybread, and pie. Then it will be off to the Will Rogers Day Parade at 3 p.m.
Cherokee Nation Businesses, Oklahoma Arts Council, and National Endowment for the Arts have helped to make the event possible.
This project was supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
