CLAREMORE – Distinguished and honored members will be the special guests at the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club’s annual “Old-Fashioned Picnic," Saturday May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah.
The club was founded in 1899, in Oowala, Indian Territory, Cooweescoowee District, in what is now known as the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Community picnics were the social gatherings of that era. The club continues to honor these traditions, as its members are the caretakers of their culture, heritage, and communities.
The event is open to the public, with free admission. Gates open at 9 a.m. A traditional hog fry will be held; cooking begins at 9 a.m. on-site. Live gospel music begins at 10:45 a.m. Food will be served at 12:15 p.m., with a $10 suggested donation. Fresh strawberry shortcake will be included.
Vendors areelcome; contact Jennifer at 918-402-3057 or Cindy at 918-264-4351 for information.
Cherokee games begin at 10 a.m., including marbles
Cornstalk shoot
Horseshoes
Blow guns
For more information, contact Ollie at (918) 760-7499 or email olliecstarr@gmail.com or Celeste at 918-724-3006 or visit our website at www.indianwpc.org.
