CLAREMORE - Indian Women's Pocahontas Club's next event will be the Wild Onion Fest on March 18 from noon-2 p.m.
The event will feature a live and silent auction, as a IWPC Higher Education Scholarship Fundraiser.
The fundraiser will take place at First United Methodist Church, 1615 N. Hwy 88, Claremore, OK 74017.
The group introduces the 2023 officers as, Celeste Tillery as president, Monta Ewing as vice president, Linda Coleman as secretary, and Deborah McDaniel as treasurer.
With a new year beginning, IWPC is are hopeful and continuing to plan and prepare for upcoming events open to the public, such as the "Old Fashion Picnic" in May at the Will Rogers birthplace ranch, the "Hats off to Will" Will Rogers Days, birthday tribute and the Wreath Laying Ceremony at Will Rogers Memorial Museum in November, not to mention all the other social and cultural events they promote and participate in throughout the year.
IWPC would like to thank the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and to the many individuals who support, encourage, and help them achieve their scholarship goals and bring cultural awareness to our community.
For more information, visit www.indianwpc.org, email olliecstarr@gmail.com, or reach out at Indian Women's Pocahontas Club, P.O. Box 3252, Claremore, OK 74018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.