PAUMA VALLEY, California – The 7G Foundation, the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings are excited to announce a new partnership for the 2021 Indigenous Bowl. The NFL and 7G have agreed to partner on two All-Star, All-Indigenous football bowls in 2021 and 2022. The Vikings are to host the first bowl on Dec. 5, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The second bowl will take place in June 2022, with host and location yet to be determined.
7G is dedicated to building on the strength of the ancestors of Indigenous peoples to mold the next seven generations of Native leaders through education, athletics, culture, and real-world support.
“The 7G Foundation applauds the NFL and the Vikings for taking this step to recognize the First People of this nation through this partnership. Many of our people were major contributors to the game of American Football from its conception and it's time to celebrate that through today's generation and those of tomorrow,” said Bennae Calac, executive director of the 7G Foundation.
Mark Will, president and owner of the Minnesota Vikings added his thoughts.
“We are proud of our long-term support and partnership with the Native American community in Minnesota,” he said. “We look forward to hosting the Indigenous Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium and to welcoming these players, coaches and fans to our community.”
Brian McCarthy, NFL vice president of communications thanked the Vikings for hosting the bowl.
“The NFL is pleased to support the fourth annual Indigenous Bowl, and we thank the Minnesota Vikings for hosting this year’s game,” said McCarthy. “The game of football provides important life skills of teamwork, leadership, and hard work that will benefit these young men for years to come. Working with the 7G Foundation to build upon these values, the 2021 Indigenous Bowl will provide an opportunity for these players to showcase their skills as they become the next generation of Native American leaders.”
This will be the fourth Indigenous Bowl presented by the 7G Foundation. The 2021 Indigenous Bowl is open to high school seniors who are citizens of an American Indian tribe. Applications will be accepted through November 1, at www.indigenousbowl.com.
