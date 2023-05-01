The first of four Native traditional games tournaments took place at the Cherokee Nation’s ONE FIRE Field in Tahlequah on April 29, just months before the Cherokee National Holiday.
The categories were chunkey, the oldest of the games, plus marbles, cornstalk shoot, blowgun, stickball, horseshoes, and hatchet throw.
Jared Davis and Jerrod Fields coordinated and set up the marble game. They used Russian billiard balls, about 3 inches in diameter, because the traditional marbles made from limestone break easily.
“We play at the Heritage Center twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays, and we may have up to 20 guys come out. A game like that will take two hours or more, easy,” said Davis.
The cornstalk shoot uses Cherokee handmade long bows, and resemble those from over 100 years ago.
Cornstalks are cut out of the fields, stripped down, and sized to 3-foot-long pieces. A bunch of them are tied together, and two or three bundles are stacked in a fence of hickory sticks stuck in the ground to form targets. Two targets are set up 100 yards apart and each contestant has two arrows. The players shoot until 50 points are accumulated by the winner of the match.
“Points are [scored by] how many of these stalks your arrow pierces, so that’s why [the point] of the arrow is so long,” said Billy Shotpouch. “Some people may score as many as 12 in one shot.”
Steve Kozicki coordinated the chunkey event, which is a game that almost died out and is making a comeback.
“It’s the oldest game,” said Kozicki. “It predates stickball. [When stickball came in] chunkey kind of faded out.”
One competitor rolls a stone that is beveled on both sides, and two contestants throw their spears at the same time. Whichever competitor’s spear is closest to the stone when it stops, without hitting it, gets the point.
“You are trying to anticipate where that stone’s going to stop,” said Kozicki.
Like most of the Native games, chuckey settled disputes – a last resort before war.
Harry Howard, from Native American Fellowship Inc., participated in the hatchet game. The target is a small wooden box that is set up five paces from the thrower. A playing card is attached to the target and the thrower must cut the card.
“Then you get to place a new card wherever you want to place it, and everyone tries to cut it,” said Howard. “You go to 5 points.”
Tanya Wapskineh coordinates the stickball competition. If the contestant hits the fish on top of a tall pole, or at least 2 feet below, they receive a point. Whoever wins the most points in three minutes wins.
“It was a way to handle, instead of going to war, disputes. Tribal members knew that if you went to war you would lose a lot of people and a lot of death would be incurred,” said Wapskineh.
“There’s different ways to play stickball. The social game is where men or boys use the sticks and women use their hands,” said Wapskineh.
The pickup sticks for retrieving horseshoes are also used to measure distances from your competitor’s shoes at the target. The handles are special made. Michael Mose carved his from deer horn. The shoes weight 5 pounds and are designed especially for the game.
“I’ve been around [horseshoes] my whole life,” said Mose. “I watched my grandpa and mom and dad do it, and now I’m trying to do the same as they did.”
Lisa Cookson has been throwing horseshoes for 15 years.
“It just gets everybody together to have a good time,” said Cookson. “You can win money in the championship if you make it to the end. They take the top three from each tournament and then at the end they have the championship. And it pays good money [if you win].”
Crystal Walker, director of the Cherokee National Holiday, coordinates the Native games. Three more tournaments are planned over the summer, culminating in the championships the weekend before the Cherokee National Holiday weekend. These will be held in Saline, Nowata, and Gore.
“I love the culture and working for the tribe in a more meaningful way,” said Walker.
